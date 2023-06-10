During my 22-year Army career, my family and I relocated 12 times – bouncing between Asia, Europe and the United States. This forced us to make decisions regarding what went with us to each new home and what we left behind. It forced a positive, minimalistic approach to life.
We settled into our final home in 1996. As I wade through over 25 years of accumulated “stuff” in our storage room and garage, pondering just moving somewhere else as an excuse to leave the excess behind crosses my mind. I used to be able to park two cars in my garage, then just one, now none. I would like to claim my garage back.
I stumbled across a book that offers some hope for cleaning up the mess: “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” by Margareta Magnusson.
I’m 75 years old. Thanks to pills and parts, I am in pretty good health and plan to be around for a while. I am still working on my plan to live forever but am finding a number of bugs in the details. Magnusson inspired me to get rid of the excess “stuff” now – saving my heirs from having to do it later just in case my “live forever” strategy falls through. So where do I start and how?
Magnusson advises to start with the easy stuff. She is light on a specific strategy but offers a number of clues on how to proceed. I used Magnusson’s advice to develop a process.
My triage strategy consists of three piles.
The toss pile is things that no longer have value: military records, 25 years of tax documents, worn-out clothes and the like.
The donate pile is for things that might have a second life somewhere else: old clothes, appliances that work and serviceable furniture and books.
The sell pile is for things that might have value. My Orvis rods and reels, my Filson bags and a lot of other stuff acquired over the years may actually be more valuable now than when I bought them. I really don’t want to imagine an expensive fly rod ending up in a yard sale with a $5 tag on it. You might find some of my stuff on eBay or Facebook marketplace.
If in doubt about the sentimental value of anything, check with your family. What is junk to you might be important to someone else. If so, give it to them now.
Magnusson advises to go through old photographs last. That can be emotional because those pictures document a family and life history. She suggests this is a project best done with family so photos can be shared and passed on.
Take your time. This is one of those tasks best accomplished in small bites, possibly made better with wine. A schedule motivates my quest. I have designated Mondays as post-something-to-sell day and Wednesdays as donate-and-landfill day.
The end game is to get rid of the old stuff and to acquire less new stuff. The term “depreciating assets” drives purchase decisions. Use what I already own first; don’t buy new when I can find used; don’t purchase what I can rent or borrow.
If you are retired with time on your hands, you might want to check out Magnusson’s book. If you have older parents or relatives, give them a copy for their next birthday or holiday. It’s a good conversation starter for planning. If I figure out how to work out the bugs in my plan to live forever, problem solved!
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
