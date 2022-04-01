My family tapes phone numbers inside one of our kitchen cabinet doors. I had to clean it up a bit recently to make room for new numbers.
There was an 8-by-10½-inch page with the contact info for the people who lived in my community when I moved in 25 years ago. As I took it down, I realized I am the only one on the original list.
We have 10 homes in my community. All of them have turned over at least twice and most three or four times. As I looked at this old list, I wondered why these people left. I watched a number of kids grow up here. It looks like after the work and nesting phase is over, families move somewhere else. I keep wondering why they choose to leave?
I suspect most of my neighbors enjoy the “golden handcuffs,” salaries offered inside or near the Beltway that you can’t find anywhere else and that bind so many to Northern Virginia. Those who chose the “golden handcuffs” put up with long commutes, the occasional traffic wreck and continuously higher local taxes because they are “following the money.”
Prince William County is not necessarily their “home.” It is their “bedroom” and a place to stash the family until the kids are raised and their 401(k)s are fat enough to fund a comfortable retirement. A “comfortable retirement” is usually defined as somewhere with less traffic, lower taxes, a benign local government that isn’t paving everything in sight and perhaps a slower lifestyle.
I’ve watched the rural version of Prince William that existed in 1988 slowly turn into an extension of Fairfax County. It is sort of like a malignancy starting in the eastern part of the county and slowly migrating west.
New roads proposed in the revised comprehensive plan, paving over the “Rural Crescent” for big boxes and parking lots to support data centers, and local government’s interest in increasing taxes and creating revenue streams is all evidence that is hard for the “golden handcuffs” folks to ignore. It makes the decision to move out of here an easy one.
Maybe we should think about creating a county that offers more than bedrooms. I’ve been on a couple of Prince William strategic planning teams. They usually start with a survey to drive the vision statement and define goal areas.
Perhaps the next strategic planning team should consider asking the “golden handcuffs” crowd if they plan to stay or move on and what the considerations are in that choice. It might be an interesting goal to transition from a migrant “bedroom community” to the kind of place where people might choose to live permanently.
In 2013, the mid-county community fought a plan to turn Purcell Road, one of the most pleasant roads in the county, into a four-lane divided highway connecting Route 234 to the Prince William Parkway. The community won.
I understand the expansion of Purcell is being “re-litigated” for inclusion in the next Comprehensive Plan. That kind of decision changes the character of the community and causes many to reconsider where they want to spend the rest of their lives.
The folks in western Prince William are probably doing the same math in their head as they watch the data center and road construction debates. If persuading people to leave Prince Wiliam is the goal of the current Board of County Supervisors, they are doing a darn fine job.
I think it is time for me to create a new community phone list. I wonder how long this one will last.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
Why don't you spent a few hours researching what 40 years of New Urbanism aka "suburban renewal" aka "infill gentrification growth-for-the-sake-of-growth" have inflicted on Northern Virginia?
