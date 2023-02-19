One of my favorite places to wander around is Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge. A new shop there caught my attention – A veteran business pop-up shop.
Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Donnell E. Johns Sr. is the founder and CEO of Veterans Growing America, Inc. The pop-up shop is one of its initiatives.
I found Johns promoting the shop at its entrance and asked him what it was all about. He shared that it is a place for military-connected business owners, active duty military, veterans, military spouses, members of the National Guard and Reserves, dependents and Department of Defense civilians to set up shop, sell their wares and develop business and entrepreneurship skills.
My next question was why Johns started the pop-up shop. He shared that after he left the military, he noticed that there was no place for veteran small businesses to come together and sell their products and services. To solve that problem, Johns created this space where individuals, especially military individuals, can come together to sell their wares. He leveraged their individual strengths and the veteran pop-up business brand to expose these small businesses to a much larger audience and pool the resulting customer base.
There is more to this than offering a table to a vendor. Veterans Growing America educates, coaches, mentors and connects potential businesses with local resources and other business owners nationally. It struck me as a full-service incubator for the entrepreneurially minded future business person.
Johns understands that veterans’ issues such as suicides, post-traumatic stress disorder and homelessness often dominate the news. His pop-ups expose the public to “the rest of the story” – creative, hardworking military and family members with business acumen providing products and services to the public. I suspect the occasional “angel” (business investor looking for opportunity) or potential future employer might be found among the crowd.
I then asked him what’s next. Johns says he has only just begun. He occasionally takes his model on the road, and after he has a solid business model, plans to open more pop-up shops. Johns is planning a Veteran Business Expo this summer at Fort Belvoir.
As I walked around the pop-up shop, I wondered how many businesses there will outgrow their leased tables and become something larger. Small businesses are the engine of our economy. A 2019 Small Business Administration (SBA) news release indicated that they account for 44% of U.S. economic activity. The SBA also credits small businesses with creating 12.9 million net new jobs over the past 25 years, accounting for two out of every three jobs added to the economy.
Most Fortune 500 companies started in someone’s basement, garage, storefront or perhaps a leased office space. Johns is planting entrepreneurial seeds. I will enjoy watching some of those seeds grow into much larger enterprises – and hope at least a couple of Fortune 500 businesses grow out of his initiative. That takes a while, but you have to start somewhere. The pop-up shop looks like a good place to start.
If you would like to try your hand at starting a small business or are looking for a new outlet for an existing one, visit veteransgrowingamerica.com for more information. If you are looking for that special or unusual gift for a birthday or special occasion, check out the Potomac Town Center veterans pop-up shop.
What’s Command Sgt. Maj. Johns doing? He’s doing what sergeant majors always do – taking care of the troops and their families. Hand salute, command sergeant major! Well done.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
