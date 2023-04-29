Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s interest in convincing President Biden to force teleworking employees back to the office caught my attention because it intimately affects Prince William County and the people who live here.
Bowser is narrowly focusing on one piece of a very complicated puzzle without considering the rest of the pieces and the unintended consequences. Prince William has many of the pieces Bowser is missing. Instead of recognizing the latest revolution on how knowledge workers do their job and adapting, she has identified a small result of this revolution and perhaps unknowingly tried to thwart “what’s next” for the information age.
Government and businesses have figured out that knowledge workers don’t have to drive to a cubicle somewhere to do their jobs. They are safer working at home. The commute to Washington is dangerous. It takes a physical and mental toll. If someone is no longer on the road for an hour or more twice a day, the probability of being in an accident, injured, in a road-rage incident or even killed is no longer part of their life.
That extra hour or more twice a day is time better spent at home with family, friends, neighbors and the community. People may be able to participate in more school events, pay more attention to local government or simply sit on their deck watching the sun set instead of watching signs showing how much the express lane will cost.
Not everyone is a knowledge worker. Some people do actually have to show up. Taking knowledge workers off the road makes the commute easier, faster and safer for those who still have to do it. It also affects where our tax dollars are spent. Prince William continues to build roads we probably won’t need in a decade or two.
Commerce and society are evolving as a natural part of the information age revolution. There are winners and losers in any revolution. The money moves close to where people live instead of where they work. Urban areas such as the District of Columbia are affected as the workers who bought lunch, shopped, serviced their cars or did dry cleaning close to their offices now do these things in their communities.
That’s good for Prince William and other communities. Opportunities for new businesses to meet demand will improve, and existing businesses will benefit. The Prince William Chamber of Commerce, our Board of County Supervisors and our congressional representatives should be facilitating the move to telework and defending the interests of the communities they represent.
Knowledge workers can do their job anywhere. Living in the suburbs close to their employer is no longer necessary. Perhaps it is time for our Board of Supervisors to start investing in connectivity, to re-architect local transportation as more people work at home and to ponder the future commercial environment so Prince William will be a place where people who can do their job anywhere decide to do it here.
Ironically, roads are not the path to the future of our county. We need leaders who understand the information age revolution and plan for the future instead of clinging to the past. We need visionaries and change agents in public office. People who are obstacles need to get out of the way.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.