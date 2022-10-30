I have weighed in on a lot of issues over the years. As I approach my 75th birthday, I wonder whether my opinion really matters anymore?
On one hand, the insurance commercial – “I know a thing or two, because I’ve seen a thing or two” – causes me to draw on experience when sharing my opinion. On the other hand, I probably won’t be around to see the results of many of the decisions politicians make during what remains of my lifetime. Maybe we should ask those who will be around what their dreams are?
Generations are defined by the culture and environment in which they were raised and the preferences they produced. I am a retired “Boomer I” (1946-1954). Boomer II (1955-1964) and Gen X (1965-1980) appear to be in charge these days. Millennials (1981-1996) are showing up sometimes.
Maybe it’s time to start talking to Gen Z (1997–2012), sometimes referred to as “Zoomers.” A good place to find Gen Z is in our local high schools. I would be interested in what they have to say. Some may dismiss this idea, but consider that a high schooler can join the military at age 17.
In these “interesting times,” understanding civics is important in helping our youth navigate the results. They should have a role in defining “what’s next.” Perhaps it’s time to make civics real and engage high school students in the process.
I can think of no better civics lesson than county supervisors and perhaps Board Chair Ann Wheeler hosting occasional school assemblies to discuss how public policy is created and what issues are under consideration and perhaps listen to feedback from those who will be around later to live with the results.
In business, pilot projects are how you test new ideas. One or two supervisors could take this idea for a “test run” to see how it works. A positive outcome would be to scale this pilot into a repeatable process to engage high school students in planning for the future they will inherit. Consideration might be given to include a few high school students on county strategic planning teams, budget committees and other standing boards, committees and commissions.
It would be interesting to incorporate the dreams of our youth in the plans for the future.
I’m not dismissing the experience that comes with age, but merely suggesting that perhaps it’s time to start listening to the generation who will live with the results of that experience when it drives public policy. Maybe we should recognize their opinion when discussing the world we are creating for them to live in.
It’s worth pointing out that local government can do whatever it chooses to do as long as it doesn’t violate the Constitution or the Code of Virginia. Public comment time, town halls, referendums and the like are all useful to feel the pulse of the community; however, none of the input received is binding (as our board has demonstrated a few times).
Civics-oriented assemblies for high school students on a subject that has engaged a lot of feedback from the community might be a good way to see what tomorrow’s voters think. This would be the ultimate civics lesson. The results might create a generation of engaged residents who develop a taste for paying attention to what government is up to. Land use might be a good place to start. After all, it will be their land someday.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
