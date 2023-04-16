Nancy Berlin has been the natural resource specialist and volunteer coordinator for Virginia Cooperative Extension-Prince William for 17 years.
Among other things, she managed the master gardener volunteer program, leading a team of about 200 volunteers. Berlin retired recently to try out life as a landscape consultant. She will be missed.
But life goes on. I talked with Nancy’s former boss, Thomas Bolles, the extension agent for Prince William County, about “what’s next.” Leadership changes create both a problem and an opportunity.
The problem is how to replace someone with years of experience and a deep understanding of our community. The opportunity is a chance for Bolles to review the program to see what works best, what could be improved and what could be left behind. Bolles understands the best thing he can give the new master gardener coordinator and volunteers is a clear vision of his expectations and what the future should look like.
The master gardener volunteer program is available to everyone as a volunteer or a customer. Reaching out to the general public, especially its underserved members, is a priority for Bolles. His goal is to create a program that looks like the community it serves and is available to everyone. That goal comes with challenges, such as language, cultural and transportation barriers.
Bolles noted the challenges that COVID presented for the master gardener program. The extension service transitioned to Zoom to keep the program on the air (literally). Although this was a dramatic change from the social interaction and face-to-face communications master gardeners were used to, some positive consequences of this transition became apparent.
Thanks to “tele-gardening,” Bolles could tap into new sources of expertise and information across the country to deliver training and classes to master gardeners and the general public. The best of this experience will become part of the program’s future.
Bolles noted the demographic diversity of Prince William. Because of our proximity to Washington, people come from across the country and around the world for government contracts, jobs, military service or political positions.
Many arrive with little or no knowledge of how to maintain a property in Northern Virginia. Their first call should be to the extension service’s horticulture help desk (703-792-7747) for advice regarding the local habitat, native plants, lawn management and problems they might encounter. They should also check out its website to learn what classes and programs they offer. The MG volunteer staff is available to answer your questions and do a site Best Lawns program visit to give specific advice. I recommend their Audubon at Home program. This program promotes citizen participation in conserving and restoring local natural habitats and biodiversity. Successful participant’s property is certified as a Audubon at home wildlife sanctuary.
Lucky for us that Nancy Berlin plans to continue to contribute to the health and beauty of our community as a landscape consultant and speaker for groups. You may contact her at berlinnancy@gmail.com. It is no surprise she plans to continue to do what she loves most… helping others make our world a better, healthier place to live, work, play and raise families.
Bolles is recruiting for Berlin’s replacement. If you want to be part of the next chapter of the Master Gardener Volunteer program, check out Prince William County’s governmentjobs.com.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
(1) comment
It would be nice if some of the kids at Freedom High School and Potomac High School might learn some horticultural skills and knowledge instead of shooting each other all the time. I realize that would not be very cool, or "tight" in the current vernacular, but maybe if someone from within the community with some existing skills took the lead, it might have half a chance. Probably not. Instead the school district is looking at creating double standards of education permanently sentencing disadvantaged kids to below average income the rest of their lives. Kids are not punished for disruptive behavior and when real crimes are committed prosecutors go easy too much of the time. None of this helps anybody.
Good luck finding a replacement for Nancy Berlin. If you did a poll of current residents I would guess that over 75% don't even know Virginia Cooperative Extension exists.
