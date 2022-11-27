As I sat in a conference room chatting with Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, I couldn’t help but notice the walls were filled with pictures of the old white guys who preceded her.
Davis-Younger is acutely aware of being the first woman, and first person of color, to be elected mayor of the city. She is a lifelong resident of Manassas and doesn’t plan to be the last woman of color to have her picture on the wall.
Manassas has changed. It has evolved from a relic of the Civil War and segregation into a thriving majority-minority community.
Davis-Younger’s mom scrubbed a lot of floors in the mansions on Grant Avenue. Davis-Younger remembers her mom being told, “This is all you are ever going to be.” When her dad ordered sandwiches from a Manassas restaurant, he wasn’t allowed inside, so they passed his sandwich through a “special” window, and told him he had to leave the property to eat it.
Manassas has changed. Davis-Younger understands the community she leads more than most. She strikes me as the right person to lead Manassas in its transition to a heterogeneous community with the many colors, nationalities, religions and other “footnotes” used to characterize its population.
Perhaps what strikes me most is her positive focus on the future. Davis-Younger fully understands she is everyone’s mayor and wants to ensure anyone could have the opportunity to replace her one day.
I spend a lot of time in Old Town Manassas. If something is going on, you will find Davis-Younger there. She is, among other things, a successful Manassas businesswoman. She understands economic development more than most, along with the importance of ensuring that everyone who visits her city feels welcome, enjoys the tastes and products it offers and returns often.
Davis-Younger makes a point of keeping in touch with local businesses. For example, you’ll find her wandering around the Manassas farmers market talking to the vendors, asking how they are doing, and looking for ways to improve it.
She also accepts that being the first woman of color to lead her city comes with the responsibility to act as a role model for others who might aspire to follow in her footsteps. She has started several programs for young women of color to make sure they understand they can be mayor.
One successful program is “My Mayor Looks Like Me.” Davis-Younger connects with young girls of color, lets them see what it’s like to fill her shoes for a while, gives them a feel for the office and her responsibilities, and creates a vision that they can be mayor or anything else they want to be.
I’ll be glad when all of the “footnotes” are gone, when being a woman, being any race other than white, being LGBTQ+, or being some religion other than Christian is not worth mentioning because it is no big deal. Until then, folks who rise above the labels that held previous generations back become role models for those who follow. That is a heavy obligation. Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger is a role model on how to fulfill that obligation.
Her primary goal? “I want to leave the city of Manassas a better place than she found it.” So far, so good.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
(3) comments
Excellent article. People who never wore any of those labels will never understand. As a black man, I do.
Thanks for sharing your interview.
This could have been a really nice article about success of a qualified person, but you had to throw the race baiting tripe in there, from sentence one. The ironic thing is the article was scrawled by an "old white guy"! Nice way to start your Sunday, getting the daily dose of drivel about past "oppression" and "unfairness". Those "footnotes" will never go away, if you perpetually wallow in past injustices. Go peddle your collectivism colic somewhere else.
Precisely....I'll go one step further...isn't constantly referring to her race rather than her achievements racist??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.