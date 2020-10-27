Leesburg police have charged a Fairfax County resident with destruction of property following a September incident in which protesters painted a sidewalk on South King Street.
On Sunday, Jessie Pattonown, 29, was served a warrant charging her with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, police said in a news release.
On Sept. 11, officers found a group of 20 to 25 people in the 400 block of King Street, one with a megaphone, around 7 p.m. On the public brick sidewalk, officers found the phrases “LIBEREN A TODXS” and “FREE THEM ALL!” painted in large blue letters.
A person who claimed to be the organizer of the group told police they were protesting for the release of all inmates incarcerated at a private prison in Farmville. The Trump administration flew immigrant detainees to the prison this summer, according to the Washington Post. The transfer fueled a COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 300 inmates contracting the virus. One died.
Leesburg police officers requested that the group lower their volume, as well as offered the group an opportunity to clean up the paint on the sidewalk, the release said.
The group claimed that the paint was washable and easily removable, but it was not, police said. The paint had to be removed by the Leesburg public works employees.
