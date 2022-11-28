Five arrests have been made and 12 weapons – including five guns and four knives – have been recovered by Prince William County Police in county schools this year.
That was one of several data points revealed by Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham in a Nov. 15 presentation to the county School Board. Prince William Public Schools operates 94 schools with over 90,000 students.
A total of 25 weapons – nine guns – were recovered and 14 arrests were made in schools during the 2021-22 school year. The presentation was requested by Woodbridge School Board Member Loree Williams.
“This is actually pretty impressive if you look at the number of arrests that we have had in our schools,” Newsham said of the numbers this year. “To only have five arrests, three of them involving juveniles or people under the age of 18, and two of them involving adults, for the size of the school system we have, that is a very, very low number.”
During his presentation, Newsham also commented extensively on police department preparations for active shooter scenarios, calling the police response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May an “abject failure.”
Staffing, resource officers
Prince William County Schools is still implementing recommendations from a recent security audit, the details of which the system is not revealing. But in September, Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced the division would hire about 60 new unarmed security assistants to help secure school buildings and sporting events, stop trespassers and more.
The new assistants will join the 24 school resource police officers currently working in county schools, 15 of which are in the system’s 14 high schools full time.
Newsham did take time in his presentation to defend the SRO program, which has come under fire in and been eliminated from some jurisdictions, though it has faced less scrutiny in Prince William. School resource officers are sworn, full-time police officers who can make arrests on school grounds.
Newsham said he understood the criticism of the program in some places, but he said SROs can not only help with security, but also can help build better relationships between police and the communities they’re supposed to serve.
“I am a firm believer, and I know there are people who disagree with me, … in the school resource officer program. I believe that the school resource officer program is valuable in a lot of respects, but in particular everyone always points to the security that the police officers can provide … and I agree with that,” Newsham said.
“More importantly, I look at our school resource officers as a way that the police department can build positive relationships with our young people, and that is one of the things that is missing with some of our young people today because some of the things that have happened in policing have turned our young people off to policing.”
In 2013, a congressional research survey of other studies on the issue found that while “schools that added SROs were more likely to report non-serious violent crimes … to the police than schools that did not add SROs, … analysis also found that students at schools that added SROs were not any more likely than students at schools that did not add SROs to be subject to harsh discipline for committing any offense that was reported to the police.”
But a 2021 Brookings report on “school police officers” argued that it was important for SRO programs to prioritize rapport–building between police in schools and students, and for school systems to set clear rules for SROs.
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that exempted students from being charged for disorderly conduct in school buildings, something Newsham said would prevent SROs from fostering a “school to prison pipeline” through unnecessary arrests.
And a memorandum of understanding revised by the Prince William school system and police in March leaves “all minor criminal behavior committed by a child in the school setting” to be handled “administratively or disciplinarily by PWCS administration.”
Numbers of threats ‘concerning’
So far this year, SROs have investigated 46 school threats, most of which the department said were not credible. Newsham called that number “more concerning.”
“That’s a significant number. And the threats, I gotta tell you … very disruptive to have those threats, can be traumatic to kids to have to experience those threats or to see those threats, and I think we have to take the threats very, very seriously. And we do,” Newsham said.
According to Newsham, county police have also held several active shooter training sessions. All county police officers receive biennial shooter training, and in July, members of the department’s SWAT team conducted a lecture and demonstration with Patriot High School staff on “active violence” response.
Newsham called the police response in Uvalde – where it took police well over an hour to confront and kill a gunman who had shot and killed 19 students and two teachers – in May “an abject failure on the part of a lot of people.”
“The school administration has some blame in that they did not properly secure the facility. The person that was involved in that event was an evil person … but if doors were locked and they had proper security protocols at that particular school, some children may still be alive today,” he said.
“And then when you talk about the law enforcement response, I think again, abject failure. You had 77 minutes … that children were waiting inside when this person, in some instances, was still shooting. … I can tell you I am very confident that would not happen, God forbid we had an incident like that in Prince William County.”
Newsham said Prince William cops are “constantly in training mode” to improve their response to active violence scenarios. The county’s police academy can also, he said, adjust training quickly for new scenarios.
“You have to be thinking about it before it happens. And I know this is not a topic that we want to think about, but unfortunately, in society today, this can happen,” Newsham said. “And we saw it happen in Uvalde, Texas. And that’s not the only school shooting that we have seen … You have to think about these things before they’re happening, and those are the things that we tell our police officers.”
