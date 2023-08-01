Open Space Arts at Potomac Town Center in Stonebridge is currently showcasing art that honors service members and first responders.
The gallery showcases artists in Prince William County, whether their medium of choice be painting, drawing, sculpture, fiber arts or photography.
The current gallery on display is titled “For Those Who Serve,” and highlights the creative expressions of veterans, active-duty military and retired and active first responders.
The exhibit is a mix of pieces by military and first responders themselves, and other pieces created by family members or supporters as their token of gratitude.
The gallery will be on display through Aug. 20 and all pieces are for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to the artist.
Open Space Arts, at 15000 Potomac Town Place, Suite 140, Woodbridge, is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.
(1) comment
Lots of people throw around the term "Patriotism"
Military and first responders turn that word into measurable action.
Actions speak louder than words.
A life should not be measured by what you say, what you think, or what you believe.
It should be measured by what you have DONE.
