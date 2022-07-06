Talya Rebecca Conroy has been named the new executive director of the Virginia ARTfactory in Manassas.
Conroy, who most recently was a vice president at United Bank, will take over leadership of the ARTfactory on July 1, after 17 years in community banking and finance. She also has served as president of the Manassas Park Education Foundation and as chair-elect of Project Mend A House.
Conroy is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington with a bachelor of arts degree, double-majoring in theater and dance along with history.
“Talya is a very gifted individual,” said Dr. James Carr, president of the ARTfactory board. “She’s always looking out for what we can do to provide the very best for the community. We’re looking forward to her creativity and leadership in the coming days.”
Conroy said she has been passionate about the arts since she was a child. “Performing, viewing, creating and experiencing the arts is incredibly powerful,” she added. “I am excited to take on the task of this new role and combine my skills of the corporate sector with my love for promoting the arts within my community.”
Conroy has performed in the ARTfactory’s Pied Piper and Rooftop Productions shows and will appear in Rooftop’s “Sweet Delilah Swim Club” from July 15-22.
She will succeed Beverly Hess, who recently joined Carridice Wealth Advisors as operations director. “The board of directors of the ARTfactory is thankful to Beverly and all she has done to help the ARTfactory grow and thrive in our community,” Carr said.
The ARTfactory was originally founded in 1984 as the Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas. In 2002, the organization moved to the Hopkins Candy Factory building at 9419 Battle St. in the heart of Old Town Manassas. The ARTfactory is home to the Caton Merchant Family Art Gallery, Pied Piper Theatre, Rooftop Productions and the Past Prime Time Players and offers classes in theater, painting, dance, photography and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.