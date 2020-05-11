Sales at Northern Virginia ABC stores have soared during the pandemic, and apparently we love our Tito's vodka.
Data provided by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority show sales at its Northern Virginia stores increased 65% over the same week 2019 during the first week of the pandemic (March 15-22) and have continued to show double-digit percentage increases most weeks since then:
- Week of March 22-28: up 14% compared to the same week last year
- March 29-April 4: up 19%
- April 5-11: up 22%
- April 12-18: up 3%
- April 19-25: up 20%
- April 26-May 2: up 4%
During March and April, the best-selling brand at Northern Virginia ABC stores was Tito's Handmade Vodka, with about 2 1/2 times the sales of the next best-selling brand, Jack Daniels 7 Black whiskey.
Best selling brands at Northern Virginia ABC stores
|Category
|Brand
|Dollars
|Bottles
|Domestic vodka
|Tito's Handmade
|$3,486,964
|137,820
|Tennessee whiskey
|Jack Daniel's 7 Black
|$1,367,800
|57,443
|Irish whiskey
|Jameson Irish
|$1,261,941
|43,210
|Cognac\armagnac
|Hennessy VS
|$1,257,708
|40,192
|Tequila
|Patron Silver
|$924,954
|22,407
|Straight bourbon
|Maker's Mark
|$892,042
|24,554
|Straight bourbon
|Jim Beam
|$823,903
|47,094
|Imported vodka
|Grey Goose
|$819,429
|25,391
|Domestic vodka
|Smirnoff 80
|$792,127
|67,640
|Straight bourbon
|Woodford Reserve
|$752,981
|20,499
|Imported vodka
|Absolut
|$603,720
|36,040
|Imported rum
|Bacardi Superior
|$559,678
|36,922
|Imported vodka
|Ketel One
|$543,846
|19,371
|Straight bourbon
|Bulleit
|$517,929
|14,812
|Cordials
|Bailey's Original Irish Cream
|$501,375
|20,265
The authority announced last week it is now offering curbside pickup at 15 stores in the region.
