Tito's Handmade Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka was the best-selling brand in March and April 2020 at ABC stores in Northern Virginia.

Sales at Northern Virginia ABC stores have soared during the pandemic, and apparently we love our Tito's vodka.

Data provided by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority show sales at its Northern Virginia stores increased 65% over the same week 2019 during the first week of the pandemic (March 15-22) and have continued to show double-digit percentage increases most weeks since then:

- Week of March 22-28: up 14% compared to the same week last year

- March 29-April 4: up 19%

- April 5-11: up 22%

- April 12-18: up 3%

- April 19-25: up 20%

- April 26-May 2: up 4%

During March and April, the best-selling brand at Northern Virginia ABC stores was Tito's Handmade Vodka, with about 2 1/2 times the sales of the next best-selling brand, Jack Daniels 7 Black whiskey. 

Best selling brands at Northern Virginia ABC stores

Data for March and April 2020 provided by Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

Category Brand Dollars Bottles
Domestic vodka Tito's Handmade $3,486,964 137,820
Tennessee whiskey Jack Daniel's 7 Black $1,367,800 57,443
Irish whiskey Jameson Irish $1,261,941 43,210
Cognac\armagnac Hennessy VS $1,257,708 40,192
Tequila Patron Silver $924,954 22,407
Straight bourbon Maker's Mark $892,042 24,554
Straight bourbon Jim Beam $823,903 47,094
Imported vodka Grey Goose $819,429 25,391
Domestic vodka Smirnoff 80 $792,127 67,640
Straight bourbon Woodford Reserve $752,981 20,499
Imported vodka Absolut $603,720 36,040
Imported rum Bacardi Superior $559,678 36,922
Imported vodka Ketel One $543,846 19,371
Straight bourbon Bulleit $517,929 14,812
Cordials Bailey's Original Irish Cream $501,375 20,265

The authority announced last week it is now offering curbside pickup at 15 stores in the region

