Regina Redman-Lollobrigido's family will lay her to rest this weekend with unanswered questions about why the legal system failed to protect her.
The 44-year-old Sterling resident's estranged husband is charged with attacking her with a hammer in her apartment Sept. 19. At the time, he was out on bond, with an ankle monitor and protective order against him, awaiting trial for another domestic assault on Redman-Lollobrigido from July, according to court records.
The injuries in the September attack were so severe, Redman-Lollobrigido's mother only recognized her by a tattoo on her arm. She died at Reston Hospital seven days later with a broken skull and numerous other injuries.
In her obituary, Redman-Lollobrigido's family wrote that she had "previously sought support as a survivor of domestic violence during her marriage" on numerous occasions.
It wasn't enough.
After his arrest last month, Lollobrigido, 49, told investigators that he "gave her a kiss, ‘looked her square in the eyes,’ and told her ‘I loved her,'” before striking his wife with the hammer, according to court records obtained by WTOP Radio, and then called 911. When a dispatcher asked if his wife was still alive, "he said he didn’t know, then, 'don’t see how she could be,'” WTOP reported.
The last time Lollobrigido had seen his wife prior to the fatal attack was July, when he was arrested for abduction, strangulation and assault after he allegedly grabbed his her "by both arms and slammed the back of her head into the refrigerator and her face into multiple kitchen cabinets,” according to court documents.
In a July 30 pre-trial hearing in that case, Lollobrigido was released on $5,000 bond, with the ankle monitor and protective order in place to stay away from his wife. But the GPS didn't monitor Lollobrigido's whereabouts. It only confirmed he was living at a specific address, the Department of Community Corrections told WTOP.
Her family declined an interview on the advice of legal counsel but a family friend said questions remain about how Lollobrigido's movements escaped authorities.
Redman-Lollobrigido lived in Loudoun County most of her life, graduating from Park View High School in 1994. She married Lollobrigido in 2000 and had their son Jack in 2005.
She spent 17 years as a quality control agent for USInspect, but was pursuing a bachelor's degree in education when she died.
"Regina loved to be around children. Regina had a fun loving, joyful, and playful way with the kids, and they loved to be around her as well," her obituary reads. "Regina’s most recent and beloved employment was at Hovatter Elementary School as a substitute teacher."
In addition to her love of children, she was the Grateful Dead’s biggest fan, her obituary said. She could name every album and sing along to every song.
"She positively beamed when she and her brother, Eric, had the opportunity to take her son to his first Dead & Co show in the summer of 2018," the family wrote.
Redman-Lollobrigido will be remembered for her generosity, kind nature and "non-conformist streak" of rooting for the underdog, her obituary said.
"Above all else, Regina was loved. Truly and deeply loved," her family wrote. "We urge all who read Regina’s story to remember her, as we do, and to reflect on the circumstances that lead to her tragic death. We can each play a role to prevent this from happening to anyone else. We are hoping that through awareness, other families will be helped from experiencing this type of tragedy."
Her funeral is this Saturday in Herndon and the family asks those attending to wear something purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.