Cardinal Drive has been the scene of three fatal crashes since last May – including two in a little over one week – despite a yearlong law-enforcement effort to curb speeding on the eastern Prince William thoroughfare.
The latest wreck happened May 23 about 7:35 a.m. when the driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Cardinal Drive at a high rate of speed struck a 2005 Toyota Camry from behind, Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
After colliding with the Camry, the Altima left the road, struck a guardrail and a chain link fence and eventually came to rest on its roof in a retention pond. A man and woman in the Altima were ejected, while another passenger crawled out of the vehicle and initially fled the scene before being found by officers near Eastlawn Avenue, Perok said.
The woman, identified as Thyra Sefah Addai, 32, of Woodbridge, died at the scene, Perok said.
Nine days earlier, 21-year-old Paul Charles Camacho of Woodbridge died after losing control of his car on Cardinal Drive near Canary Court and striking a tree. Speed was a factor in that crash, too, police said.
In May 2020, 50-year-old Montclair resident Deborah Talbot was killed when she was hit by an out-of-control car as she was walking her dog on the sidewalk, also near Swan Avenue.
The driver, 19-year-old Cierra Dickerson, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, racing involving death and traffic charges in connection with the wreck. She is scheduled to enter a plea in the case July 1.
Stepped-up enforcement began after Talbot’s death, with police patrolling the road for nearly 500 hours and writing more than 800 tickets since last May, Perok said.
The police department also teamed with the Virginia Department of Transportation to conduct a speed study along the most accident-prone areas of the four-mile stretch between Minnieville Road and U.S. 1.
Though speeding is a known problem on Cardinal Drive, the speed study did not find overly excessive speeds along the targeted sections.
Conducted between May 14 and June 17, 2020, the study focused on three sections of Cardinal: near Waterway Drive, Benita Fitzgerald Drive and the Dale City Moose Lodge. The number of vehicles traveling between those three points varied between 4,200 and 8,600 per day. The speed limit is 45 mph.
At the Moose Lodge, the average recorded speed for both eastbound and westbound lanes was 45.3 mph. Near the intersection of Benita Fitzgerald, average speed was 38.4 mph eastbound and 41.5 mph westbound. And near Waterway Drive, average speed eastbound was 45.3 mph and westbound was 47.1 mph.
Despite the study results, police continued aggressive enforcement in the target areas, Prince William County police Lt. Col. Jared Phelps said in response to an email from a concerned resident, which the resident shared with InsideNoVa.
Phelps said those efforts continue and have included multiple hours running speed measurements by both the traffic enforcement unit and patrol officers; installation of electronic speeds and speed boards, and posting reminders via social media.
Phelps noted the police department is limited in its abilities to remedy the issue beyond enforcement efforts.
In a response to the same resident, Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey said she met with police the day after the latest wreck to discuss an "immediate strategic plan" to improve safety, and spoke to County Executive Chris Martino as well.
Phelps said police and county leaders have talked to VDOT about solutions beyond patrols and writing tickets.
“The police department definitely shares your concerns for the recent unfortunate incidents along Cardinal Drive,” Phelps wrote to the resident. “Many of these crashes are avoidable if drivers would adhere to the posted speed limit and obey traffic laws.”
