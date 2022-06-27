Cornerstones, a Reston-based nonprofit offering various resources to people in need, recently partnered with tuna manufacturer StarKist Co. and Feed the Children to bring hunger relief to 400 families.
During the drive-thru event at St. John Neumann Catholic Community church, each family received a 25-pound box of food, including StarKist products, a 15-pound box of hygiene essentials, a box of Avon products, storybooks, and other items.
Fairfax County Supervisor Walter Alcorn thanked StarKist for getting straight to work following its headquarters recent relocation to Reston.
"As StarKist becomes a new member of the Fairfax County community and the Reston community, it's really wonderful to see this kind of giving back at such an early stage of your citizenship here," Alcorn said.
Alcorn also acknowledged that 74,000 residents are food insecure within the county.
"We have About 60,000 children in our Fairfax County Public Schools that qualify for free or reduced lunch—and that's out of about 180,000 students. And we have about 1,000 people that are served through the county's meals on wheels program," Alcorn added.
Across the country, StarKist has contributed over 650,000 pounds of tuna and chicken products to help food-insecure children and families. According to President and CEO Andrew Choe, the company plans to continue that work locally.
"Our vision is a socially responsible company that enables people to live a healthy lifestyle," Choe said.
The tuna manufacturing giant has had an ongoing partnership with Feed the Children for years. Feed the Children's Chief Corporate, and External Relations Officer Bob Thomas said that giving back to those in need is more critical than ever.
"Hunger is always there. There's always the need, and we'll always be taking steps to address that—the global pandemic didn't do any favors to any of us," Thomas said.
Kerrie Wilson, CEO of Cornerstones, made a similar statement saying the organization already had a growing number of families struggling before the global pandemic, and now the need is more significant.
"With the threat of a recession, more families are on the edge. This recovery is helped by communities coming together, recognizing that need, and gathering their resources to do something about it,” Wilson said.
