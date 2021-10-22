As booster COVID-19 shots become available for more Virginians, the numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and are rapidly approaching 2020 levels.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for booster shots for certain people who previously received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, Virginians will be able to receive boosters for Moderna and J&J beginning Friday, the Virginia Department of Health announced.

“VDH has been working with our vaccination partners — pharmacies, healthcare providers, hospitals and other institutions — to prepare for the booster rollout," said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator.

Meanwhile, health department data show that the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is at 1,688.1, its lowest level since early August. That's down 20% in the past week and 51.6% in the past month, but is still 65% more than the average on this date in 2020, before vaccines were available. However, in early September, cases were over three times the level of 2020.

Average new daily cases reported in Northern Virginia are down about another 10% in the past week to a seven-day average of 314.1, 30.4% above the average on Oct. 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have declined another 14.1% in the past week, to 1,266 patients as of Friday. That's 42.7% below the Sept. 21 Delta variant peak of 2,211 patients. However, hospitalizations were as low as 195 in early July.

The state reported 277 new COVID-related deaths this week, down slightly from the prior week. Of those, 18 were in Northern Virginia: eight apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties and one apiece in Loudoun County and the city of Manassas.

The health department reported 424 new COVID-19 outbreaks across the state Friday that had not been previously reported due to a gap in reporting data. The new data show 22 outbreaks considered "in progress" in Northern Virginia, with 16 of those being at K-12 schools and another two at pre-kindergarten or daycare facilities.

The school outbreaks now being reported include the one at Bennett Elementary School in Prince William County, which has resulted in 39 positive cases. The school was forced to close last week due to the outbreak and the large number of students required to quarantine, but it reopened this week.

Most of the school outbreaks have resulted in just a handful of cases, but Willard Middle School in Loudoun County reported an outbreak of 30 cases, and Pennington Traditional School in Prince William reported an outbreak of 29 cases. The health department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed positive cases that can be traced to the same source.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 9, 9,310 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 40 deaths. Statewide, 35,045 such infections had been reported, a small percentage of the nearly 480,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 6.8 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 6.7 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard, which now reflects third doses, shows that average number of doses administered per day has remained relatively steady at about 19,800 a day. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

As of Friday, over 11.2 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, with 74% of the adult population and 62.3% of the total population now fully vaccinated. Third doses have been administered to about 344,000 Virginia residents.

Average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to fall with the decline in cases. Every Northern Virginia health district except Prince William has a rate below 5%, which experts generally believe indicates the spread of the virus is under control.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Oct. 22)

Northern Virginia: 2,199 new cases (down from 2,424 prior week); 18 new deaths (down from 22 prior week)

Statewide: 11,817 new cases (down from 14,779 prior week); 277 new deaths (down from 316 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 143,450 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 150,332 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 219,925 cases, 2,539 deaths

Statewide: 914,755 cases, 13,668 deaths

Statewide Testing: 9.79 million PCR diagnostic tests (13.60 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 97 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Three new cases reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Oct. 22):

Hospitalizations: 1,266 (down from 1,474 on Oct. 15)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 313 (down from 385 on Oct. 15)

Patients Discharged: 70,779 (705 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.