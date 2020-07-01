COVID-19 Virginia hospitalization chart July 1

Data provided by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association showed the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units in Virginia hospitals and those on ventilators are both at their lowest levels since at least early April.

As Northern Virginia and the rest of the state entered Phase Three of reopening on Wednesday, the state health department reported a continued decline in new coronavirus cases in the region. 

The Northern Virginia region reported only 124 new cases Wednesday, with 93 of those coming from Loudoun and Prince William counties combined, according to the Virginia Department of Health's daily report. The region's average of new cases over the past seven days dropped to 157.1, the lowest it has been since April 10, when it stood at 153.1.

Statewide, 416 new cases were reported Wednesday.  In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said the number of patients being treated statewide for COVID-19 in intensive care units fell to 205 and the number on ventilators fell to 95. Both numbers are the lowest since the association began reporting the data on April 6.   

Northern Virginia now accounts for 50.7% of the state's total of 63,203 cases, the health department reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks. 

The health department reported 23 new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19, but only two of those were in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,786 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 947, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 488.

Northern Virgnia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health report, July 1, 2020. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,325 237 57
Arlington 2,484 418 132
Fairfax 13,864 1,622 488
Fairfax City 70 7 7
Falls Church 52 11 8
Loudoun 4,047 279 87
Manassas 1,414 98 18
Manassas Park 430 46 6
Prince William 7,331 659 144
Totals 32,017 3,377 947
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 249 24 0
Spotsylvania 994 76 30
Stafford 990 92 5
Fauquier 420 27 7
Totals 2,653 219 42

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 124 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide: 416 new cases, 23 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 13,587 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 32,017 cases, 947 deaths

  • Statewide: 63,203 cases, 1,786 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 655,958 diagnostic tests (726,152 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 892 (down from 902)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 205 (down from 230 and the lowest since at least April 6)

  • Patients Discharged: 8,131 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 637 confirmed positive cases (down from 644 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 127,425 deaths, 2.64 million cases, 720,631 recovered

  • World: 511,909 deaths, 10.5 million cases, 5.38 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

