As Northern Virginia and the rest of the state entered Phase Three of reopening on Wednesday, the state health department reported a continued decline in new coronavirus cases in the region.
The Northern Virginia region reported only 124 new cases Wednesday, with 93 of those coming from Loudoun and Prince William counties combined, according to the Virginia Department of Health's daily report. The region's average of new cases over the past seven days dropped to 157.1, the lowest it has been since April 10, when it stood at 153.1.
Statewide, 416 new cases were reported Wednesday. In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said the number of patients being treated statewide for COVID-19 in intensive care units fell to 205 and the number on ventilators fell to 95. Both numbers are the lowest since the association began reporting the data on April 6.
Northern Virginia now accounts for 50.7% of the state's total of 63,203 cases, the health department reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.
The health department reported 23 new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19, but only two of those were in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,786 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 947, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 488.
Northern Virgnia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,325
|237
|57
|Arlington
|2,484
|418
|132
|Fairfax
|13,864
|1,622
|488
|Fairfax City
|70
|7
|7
|Falls Church
|52
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|4,047
|279
|87
|Manassas
|1,414
|98
|18
|Manassas Park
|430
|46
|6
|Prince William
|7,331
|659
|144
|Totals
|32,017
|3,377
|947
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|249
|24
|0
|Spotsylvania
|994
|76
|30
|Stafford
|990
|92
|5
|Fauquier
|420
|27
|7
|Totals
|2,653
|219
|42
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 124 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide: 416 new cases, 23 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 13,587 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 32,017 cases, 947 deaths
Statewide: 63,203 cases, 1,786 deaths
Statewide Testing: 655,958 diagnostic tests (726,152 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 892 (down from 902)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 205 (down from 230 and the lowest since at least April 6)
Patients Discharged: 8,131 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 637 confirmed positive cases (down from 644 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 127,425 deaths, 2.64 million cases, 720,631 recovered
World: 511,909 deaths, 10.5 million cases, 5.38 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.