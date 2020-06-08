INSIDENOVA SURVEY: What do you think? How comfortable will you be with your students returning to the classroom in the fall? Let us know by participating in InsideNoVa’s online survey below or click here to take the survey.

State and local school leaders will be spending their summer break planning what learning will look like in the fall. And parents are anxiously waiting to hear the details.

Michelle Hudson, a mom of two Manassas students, said she’d like to see students attend full-day classes in rotation, so students and staff can maintain physical distance.

“I’m confident they’ll make the best decisions,” she said. “I think everybody’s learned a lot.”

Hudson said she hopes schools continue to offer in-person art, music and physical education classes, because they serve as outlets for students.

Hudson said she hopes good changes can come from these necessary plans, such as more project-based learning and less focus on tests.

“I’m trying to look at it as our kids have been inconvenienced,” she said. “So what’s going to be the best for them? Because it’s our job as parents to figure out what to do.”

Prince William County schools Superintendent Steve Walts told the school board at its meeting May 20 that the division plans to offer in-person instruction starting Aug. 25.

If schools can open on time, Walts said the division has a team considering pandemic-related changes on issues such as cleaning and transportation, as well as possible alternative schedules.

Gov. Ralph Northam has created a task force of education leaders from around the state to make recommendations regarding the reopening of schools. Northam has indicated he may make some initial announcements about plans for the fall as soon as Tuesday, when he holds his next twice-weekly news conference to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close in March for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, leaving online learning as the only option for parents through the end of the school semester. While most area school systems offered online classes on new topics, in most cases the learning was optional and classwork was not graded.

Haymarket resident Felicia Hamilton said she wants Prince William schools to consider providing in-person schooling later this year for students like her daughter in special education.

Hamilton’s 11-year-old daughter has autism and epilepsy.

“She is not a student who learns through a computer or virtually,” Hamilton said. “That has had a significant impact on her progress, picking up new skills and retaining skills.”

Hamilton said her daughter needs to return to school, because she is not equipped to provide her with speech or occupational therapy. In addition, her daughter does not use a laptop.

“What are the plans for these types of students?” Hamilton said. “I don’t think they’re addressing this population of students.”

Hamilton’s daughter usually attends extended learning in the summer, but this year, Hamilton said she declined the virtual-only services.

“Let’s assume the best case scenario: we return to school in the fall, my daughter has not received services face-to-face in six months,” Hamilton said. “It’s detrimental to her.”