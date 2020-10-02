On the day that Washington's most prominent residents, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, reported they had tested positive for COVID-19, the average number of new positive cases fell again Friday in neighboring Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 146 new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia, lowering the region's seven-day average of new cases to 158.9, its lowest level since July 14. The average peaked at 685.3 on May 31, fell to a low of 139.4 on July 12, and was as high as 257 on Aug. 9.

Statewide, 966 new cases were reported Friday, raising the state's seven-day average slightly to 750. However, cases over the past week statewide were at their lowest level since the week ending July 10.

Virginia's seven-day average test positivity rate remained stable at 4.5%, the seventh straight day it's been below the key benchmark of 5%. The Fairfax health district's seven-day average positivity rate fell again to 3.9%, its lowest level since the pandemic began. The Fairfax positivity rate peaked at 38.6% on April 22.

The state health department does continue to report a large number of deaths related to COVID-19, with 22 added Friday. That brings the total to 539 new reported deaths over the past three weeks, or one-sixth of the state's total coronavirus-related deaths. The health department had said previously it was clearing a backlog of death certificates filed in late August and early September.

Northern Virginia had a net change Friday of four new deaths, but the number of deaths in the city of Manassas declined by two, indicating perhaps that those people may have had a Manassas address but actually lived in Prince William County, where deaths increased by three. Fairfax County also reported two new deaths, and Arlington County one.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 146 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide: 966 new cases, 22 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 20,125 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 51,253 cases, 1,193 deaths

Statewide: 149,687 cases, 3,250 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.09 million diagnostic tests (2.25 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 890 (down from 913 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 201 (down from 210 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 17,752 total

Nursing Home Patients: 505 (up from 486 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.