Noah Epps, a 12-year-old dancer from Ashburn, has advanced to the live show portion of the "America's Got Talent" reality competition.

During the "Judges Cuts" episode broadcast on NBC Tuesday evening, Epps received word via a remote connection that he had been selected to continue on to the live shows as the judges reduced a field of about 100 qualifiers to 44.

During his audition, which was recorded earlier this year and televised in June, Epps, a rising seventh-grader at Stone Hill Middle School, wowed the judges with a marionette-style dancing routine. He did not have to perform again during Tuesday night's show, for which the judges were filmed on an outdoor set watching the performances on a drive-in movie style screen.

According to USA Today, the live shows will begin Aug. 11 with four weeks of quarterfinal competitions, during which each of the 44 remaining acts will perform. As of late June, organizers were still determining a format for the live shows, given COVID-19 restrictions.