Loudoun County-based Fortessa Tableware Solutions has merged with German company Zwiesel Glas, although the companies will maintain separate operations.
Fortessa, based in Ashburn, provides dinnerware flatware and glassware and can be found in 80% of North American four- and five-star hotels, as well as being sold in thousands of retail locations and online, according to a news release. Zwiesel Glas, based in the German state of Bavaria, is a market leader in crystal glassware for upscale hotels and lifestyle retailers with 150 years of glassmaking history.
The companies recently partnered to launch United Tables by Zwiesel for the commercial foodservice market in Europe and the Middle East.
The companies said the merger is a logical next step in their partnership. "We share a strong vision for our future: We want to be the worldwide brands for all moments that make life special.” said Dr. Andreas Buske, CEO of Zwiesel Glas. "Through the merger, around 900 people will work in the future to turn this vision into a reality."
Fortessa's CEO, Scott Hamberger, said the merger will bring promising economic opportunities for the companies. "This is even more important in such challenging times as these. Together we can offer our customers, our companies, our brands and all the people who we work with strength and security into the future.”
The existing companies Zwiesel Kristallglas AG and Fortessa Tableware Solutions will continue to operate independently. Buske will serve as a member of the management board of Zwiesel Glas and as chair of the supervisory board of Fortessa. Hamberger will remain CEO of Fortessa and become deputy chair of the supervisory board of Zwiesel Glas.
