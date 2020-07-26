A 12-year-old boy from Ashburn is scheduled to appear in the next round of the "America's Got Talent" reality competition on Tuesday, according to The Burn.

Noah Epps, a rising seventh-grader at Stone Hill Middle School, wowed the judges during the auditions, televised earlier this year, with a marionette-style dance performance.

Tuesday's show will air on NBC at 8 p.m. and consists of previously recorded performances. A total of 44 acts will be chosen to go on to compete in live shows.

Read more about Noah here on The Burn.