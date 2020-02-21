A former child care worker has been charged with assaulting a child who was in her care at the Open Arms Child Development Center in Ashburn.
Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez, 25, of Sterling, was arrested Thursday night and was charged with assault and battery after she restrained the legs of a child with duct tape on Jan. 23, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred inside the center, located in the 43100 block of Waxpool Road, in a class for 4- and 5-year-old children. The child was not physically injured during the incident. The age and gender of the child is not being released to protect their identity.
Escobar Gomez is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation was conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services.
