A music teacher at Mill Run Elementary School in Ashburn was arrested Monday for public intoxication at school.
A school administrator contacted the school resource deputy about 8:45 a.m. regarding a schoolteacher who may be intoxicated at work, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy found the employee to be under the influence of alcohol, the sheriff's office said.
Todd R. Snead, 51, of Ashburn was charged with public intoxication, authorities said.
maybe he just had a hang over
When can we get rid of the public school system once and for all? Think of all the innocent children that will be saved in doing so.
