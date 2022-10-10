An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area.
Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
The company was founded in July 2021 to invest in multi-family residential complexes and does not list any industrial developments in its portfolio.
The request is to rezone 21 acres from agricultural use to light industrial. The property is north of the Interstate 95/Va. 234 interchange near Dumfries.
The building design section of the application only mentions a distribution center or data center.
A general site plan submitted with the application shows a 138,600-square-foot warehouse and 133,000-square-foot self-storage facility on the property.
The company purchased the land in December 2020 for $1.25 million.
No public meetings have been scheduled on the proposal.
(1) comment
Let's see if this gets the same amount of pushback if they are going to facilitate a data center.
I would expect the same amount of effort devoted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.