Many Americans were inspired by Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old poet who read one of her works at January’s inauguration of President Joe Biden. Now, Ashburn has a budding poet as well, one who has drawn comparisons to Gorman with her latest work, “Colors.”

15-year-old Zahria Ford is a 10th-grader at Rock Ridge High School. She recently was the Northern Virginia winner in the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History writing contest — one of only four students so honored in the state. The contest was sponsored by Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia.

Ford attended middle school in a different county, and she wrote about her experience as an African-American student in a predominantly white school — the unkind comments, the being ignored.

“My experience was of being alienated in middle school because I looked different from everybody else,” Zahria said. “I’m certain it didn’t just happen to me. It happens to people everywhere. The issue is universal.”

“I also want people who read my poem to know that it’s OK for them to be themselves,” she added. “At the end of the day, changing yourselves to fit in with the norm is totally not worth it.”

Read Zahria's poem, "Colors," from the March/April issue of Ashburn Magazine, InsideNoVa's sister publication.