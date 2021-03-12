A single-family home fire in the Ashburn area of Loudoun County on Friday morning resulted in two injuries, one critical, WJLA reported.
The fire was on Keane Court in the Farmwell Hunt subdivision, near Broad Run High School. It appeared to have caused significant damage to the basement and the rear of the house.
WJLA said one occupant was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition, while another had injuries that were not life-threatening. The station said a firefighter also sustained minor injuries.
InsideNoVa has reached out to Loudoun Fire & Rescue for additional details and will update this story as they become available.
