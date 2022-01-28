Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.