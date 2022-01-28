An Ashburn man faces drunken driving charges after crashing his car into singer Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse and trying to get inside, Page Six reports.
Morgan Mank, 31, was charged with driving while intoxicated charge after police say he drove the wrong way down a one-way street early Thursday morning and ran into a residential building Swift owns, the website reported.
He apparently ripped an intercom off Swift's building and "left a trail of Taylor Swift content on multiple social media platforms before his arrest," Page Six wrote. Mank was hospitalized for evaluation after the incident.
It was unclear if Swift was home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.