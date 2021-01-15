An Ashburn man was arrested Wednesday and charged for his involvement with an online scam often referred to as a romance scam.
The suspect, William D. Gladden, 63, was charged with three counts of money laundering and three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses in the scheme, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The investigation, conducted by the sheriff’s office Financial Crimes Unit determined Gladden received monies from the scam and acted as a money launderer transferring the monies overseas, the release said.
In the case, a 60-year-old victim from Nebraska reported she met someone through an online dating site. The person or persons she was conversing with are believed to be outside the United States. During their conversations she was asked to provide money to help with a business they were starting, and even showed her a website associated with the start-up business, the release said. The website has since been taken down.
In October, the sheriff's office was contacted by the victim and it was determined she was sending the monies to Gladden in Loudoun County, the release said. A search warrant was conducted at his home on Wednesday and he was subsequently arrested. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and identify other potential victims and connections to overseas perpetrators.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be wary of sending money to someone you never met in person via a wire transfer, pre-paid money cards, cryptocurrency, handwritten checks, or money apps.
Gladden is being held on no bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
