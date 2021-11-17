An Ashburn man has been arrested after police say he filmed several women and a teen girl in a dressing room at the Marshalls store in Leesburg.
The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 20 at the store at 534 Fort Evans Road NE, when police received a report of a man photographing an adult female under a dressing room divider, police said in a news release.
Leesburg Police officers responded and detained Panahi without further incident. A subsequent investigation identified "multiple additional adult female victims and a teenaged juvenile female victim," the release said.
Ali Panahi, 21, who is also known as Ali Panahiroodsari, is charged with one felony count of unlawful creation of an image of a minor, two counts of unlawful creation of an image of another, and one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another, the release said.
Panahi remains held on no bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.