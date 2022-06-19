The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday on Gloucester Parkway in Ashburn.
The driver and sole occupant of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling on Gloucester Parkway near Ringold Drive, when shortly before 5:30 a.m., he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway, causing the vehicle to rollover, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 29-year-old Ashburn man, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities did not release the man's name.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator T. Bradley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.