A 20-year-old massage therapist was arrested July 7 for sex offenses authorities say he committed while performing massages on two female victims at a business in Ashburn.
Detectives believe there are potential additional victims, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Patrick Erlandsen of Leesburg was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted object sexual penetration, the release said.
The charges stem from two separate incidents at NOW Massage on Thorndike Street in Ashburn. The first incident was reported on July 2 and occurred the previous day, the sheriff's office said. The second incident happened July 7.
"Detectives with the Special Victims Unit believe there are potential additional victims who have not come forward," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021.
Erlandsen was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
The sexual deviancy in Youngkin’s Virginia continues. The typical boomers blaming everything on Biden, Democrats and liberals won’t be under the post because he doesn’t fit the description of their racist agenda.
