A teenager from Ashburn has been charged with sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student at Broad Run High School.
The investigation determined on the afternoon of Oct. 6, the 15-year-old suspect forced the victim into an empty classroom where he held her against her will and inappropriately touched her, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The victim immediately reported the incident to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer.
The suspect remains held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center. The name of the suspect cannot be released due to the fact he is a juvenile.
Further information regarding the victim is not being released to help protect her identity.
