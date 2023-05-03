the-voice-mary-kate-connor-playo.jpg

Mary Kate Connor

 NBC/The Voice

Loudoun County teen Mary Kate Connor’s run on "The Voice" has come to an end.

In March, the 18-year-old student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn won over coach Blake Shelton, who gave her a coveted "Playoffs Pass."

But on Monday, she was one of six contestants eliminated in the first playoff round.

Mary Kate Connor performs The Band Perry's "If I Die Young" during The Voice Playoffs.

On Instagram, Connor called the round “extremely difficult.”

“I knew for the most part that this would be my last performance, and it was so emotional,” she wrote. “Even though this isn’t my best performance, I am proud regardless, and happy with the way I went out. I love you all.”

According to her bio on the NBC website, Mary Kate’s affinity for music started when she was a baby.

“Her parents quickly learned there was no other way to get her to fall asleep in her car seat without playing hymns. Mary Kate auditioned and landed the role of Young Cosette in a local high school production of ‘Les Misérables’ when she was 8,” the website says.

The show went on to be nominated for a National Theater Award and the cast had the opportunity to perform on the Kennedy Center stage.

“Since then, Mary Kate has continued musical theater and even won a National Youth Arts Award for Best Lead Actress for the role of Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Now, Mary Kate is more interested in being a singer-songwriter than being on a Broadway stage.”

