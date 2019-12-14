Detectives from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a trainer for sexually assaulting a juvenile female during a practice with the Ashburn Elite Track Club.
Arnold D. Thomas, 54, of Leesburg was charged Friday night with aggravated sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child, and abduction, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Thomas remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
The incident occurred on Dec. 7 and was reported to law enforcement on Dec. 9. The suspect was alone with the victim at a facility in Ashburn and conducting training exercises when he groped the teenager multiple times, the sheriff's office alleges.
Detectives are working to determine if the suspect may have had further inappropriate contact with other juveniles associated with his work as a trainer.
If you have any information regarding this suspect, or if you believe you were a victim, you are asked to contact Sgt. Wayne Promisel at 703-777-1021.
