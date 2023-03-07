A federal jury has convicted an Ashburn woman on charges of conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering in connection with fraudulent pandemic loans totaling more than $2.5 million.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Rose-Marie Nsahlai, 47, and her husband fraudulently obtained two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
The PPP was a program instituted by the U.S. Congress to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to pay salaries or wages to their employees.
Nsahlai carried out the scheme in connection with two of her husband’s businesses by creating fraudulent payroll documentation for each business, and then submitting that documentation in support of the PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria.
The fraudulent documentation represented that her husband’s businesses had dozens of employees with over $17 million of annual payroll in 2019, when in fact they had few, if any, employees, the release said.
In total, Nsahlai and her husband fraudulently obtained approximately $2,501,753 in loan proceeds, and they then spent those funds on items unrelated to any legitimate PPP-related expense, federal court records show. Those items included the down payment on a 7,000-square-foot home in Leesburg.
Nsahlai’s husband pleaded guilty to this scheme in 2021.
Nsahlai faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced on July 19.
