The former president of the Ashburn Youth Football League has been charged with embezzling $7,500 from the team's accounts.
Louis E. Turpin III, 46, turned himself over to authorities Friday afternoon and was charged with two felony warrants of embezzlement, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office said league officials discovered irregularities in the financial records earlier this year. After an investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, it was determined Turpin wrote checks for personal expenditures from the AYFL’s accounts in 2019 totaling approximately $7,500, the release said.
He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond.
