Ashburn seventh-grader Noah Epps has failed to reach the semifinals of the "America's Got Talent" competition.
Epps, who attends Stone Hill Middle School, was one of 10 acts that competed Tuesday night in the live quarterfinals of the NBC show, but he was not among the top five acts selected by viewers to reach the semifinals. Results of the voting were announced during Wednesday night's show.
"You were awesome," host Terry Crews said to Epps after the result was announced.
Epps advanced to the quarterfinals following an audition in the spring during which he danced as though he was a marionette. Tuesday night’s episode included an introductory video of Noah talking about the inspiration for his performances. His dance Tuesday simulated being a toy inside an arcade "claw" game and a scary movie he watched, he said. Images in the dance were reminiscent of the animated movie “Toy Story.”
Due to the pandemic, many performers in Tuesday's quarterfinals appeared on taped presentations, but Epps was live with the judges and Crews on stage in Los Angeles.
The semifinals begin next week.
Epps is the second Northern Virginia act in as many years to advance deep into the "America's Got Talent" competition. Last year, Voices of Service, a Woodbridge-based quartet, reached the finals before finishing fifth.
