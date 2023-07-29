The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a special use permit for a gas station with a “quick service food/convenience store” at 15835 Spriggs Road in the Ashland Square development.
It will be a retail motor vehicle fuel station with eight pump islands with 16 fueling stations. County documents don’t provide details about the approved food store. It’s owned by The Saul Holdings Limited Partnership, which does business as the Windham Management Company based in Bethesda.
