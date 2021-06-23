Four misdemeanor counts against Derrius Guice have been dropped, related to a series of domestic assaults involving the former Washington Football Team running back in 2020 in Loudoun County, Virginia.
Guice, who had been charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, and one charge of destruction of property with a value of under $1,000 reached an agreement with his former girlfriend, which resulted in the judge dropping the criminal charges. Guice was represented by defense attorney Peter Greenspun.
The out-of-the-ordinary resolution was orchestrated, using a a section of the Code of Virginia referred to as “accord and satisfaction by use of instrument.”
In most Virginia misdemeanor cases, including assault and battery, a victim can appear in court and affirm, in writing, that he or she has been satisfactorily compensated for an injury.
Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said the settlement arrangement has benefits that a standard criminal resolution doesn’t: “Most convictions don’t address the concerns of a victim.”
After the judge approved the agreement, the charges against Guice were dropped. Each misdemeanor carried a maximum penalty of one year behind bars. Guice will have to pay court fees.
In a joint statement from Guice’s and the woman’s attorneys, details of the settlement were not disclosed.
Guice was arrested in August 2020 after three separate incidents at his Ashburn home. According to charging documents, in February, March and April 2020, Guice pushed his then-girlfriend to the ground several times and three her phone into the street.
He also allegedly strangled her until she lost consciousness.
In January, Biberaj dropped the sole felony count against Guice — strangulation — which carried a sentence ranging from one to five years.
Guice has remained on bond since his arrest, but was released by the Washington football club immediately after his arrest. He did not play during the last NFL season.
