Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election after winning Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, the Associated Press and NBC News report.
The former vice president's victory follows days of uncertainty as ballots were counted in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada.
But the win in Pennsylvania this morning put Biden and running mate Kamala Harris over the top, with the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
President Trump was golfing in Sterling this morning, but has deployed lawyers and vowed to fight to make sure all "legal" votes are counted. It was unclear as of 11:45 a.m. if he would concede.
Northern Virginia handed Biden a 40 percentage point advantage over President Trump on Election Day, with a margin of over 500,000 votes. Biden was declared the winner of Virginia's 13 electoral votes by the Associated Press about 45 minutes after polls closed Tuesday evening.
(13) comments
Hallelujah! America’s four year long Trumpian nightmare is almost over.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
are you kidding - another one who wants freebees. I am done - moving out of what was once a great state until the DUMBOCRATS moved from Maryland and DC. I will not be contributed to a horses ass that has done nothing in 47 years. He is not my President as you pukes from the DUMBOCRATS used to say about TRUMP. It is not over.
Sorry @ Bob1, but I’m not a Democrat. I’m a very conservative independent who is ashamed that America’s President these last four years has been a liar, a cheat & a con man who has embarrassed us in the eyes of the world, has cozied up to our enemies and denigrated our allies to our great detriment.
I declare President Trump the winner!
I have the same power that the Associated Press does!
I declare President Trump the winner!
I have the same power that the Associated Press does!
It's not official until the electors make it so in December. How did the media act when Al Gore was challenging the election then? Oh much different I bet. I do know that if some how Trump pulls it off and all of the corruption is exposed then the left would go crazy like we've never seen before.
How does the librul tears taste?
Are you talking about tears of joy? I am actually sad for them that their happiness or rage is tied so much to a presidential election. One that may have elected joe biden a career politician.
Didn't mommy teach you how to spell?
Democrats apparently rose from the dead to vote for Joe Biden
Wow another dead white male President...jokes on you Dims!
I'm sure , la will be president soon enough. They will use the Ukraine scandal impacting the Bidens and kick him out. Then they will go around saying that they take care of corruption in their own party...
Will he last more than 31 days!?
