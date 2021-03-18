breaking
At least one killed in fiery crash in I-95 Express Lanes
At least one person died in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver Thursday evening in the Interstate 95 Express Lanes south of Dale City.
The wreck happened around 5 p.m. at the 155.8 mile marker near Cardinal Drive.
A sedan was traveling north in the Express Lanes, which were pointed south at the time, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The impact of the crash caused the vehicles to catch fire, she said, with one confirmed fatality "at this time," Geller said.
The Express Lanes are closed and traffic is backed up in the main lanes and on secondary roads near the interstate.
