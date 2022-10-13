An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow.
The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.
The victim was able to fight off the attacker and flee the house, the release said.
Deputies found the suspect, Steven F. Dennen, 51, of Ashburn, on foot a few blocks away and arrested him, authorities said.
Dennen was charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault. He was held at the Loudoun County jail without bond.
