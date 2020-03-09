A 14-year-old Stafford County boy was arrested Monday morning for bringing a gun to Mountain View High School after being assaulted walking home on Friday, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies discovered the .40-caliber Taurus handgun in a gym locker after the school resource officer received information the boy had a gun in the school.
The teen was quickly detained and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. He is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.
No one was threatened or hurt, the sheriff's office said.
The arrest follows an incident that occurred on Friday, March 6, during which the boy reported being assaulted by three juveniles while walking home.
The investigation revealed that the suspect took his parent’s handgun to school on Monday morning for self-protection, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation into the assault and weapon possession is ongoing.
Sounds like the school and police failed this kid. He obviously didn’t feel safe at school and this could have had a tragic ending.
