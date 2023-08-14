Three people from the D.C. area, including a 13-year-old girl, have been identified as the victims of a fatal fire on the Outer Banks early Friday morning.
Sienna Farr, 13, of Silver Spring died in the blaze at a historic oceanfront cottage in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., as did married couple Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68; both of Ashton, Maryland. Sienna's mother, 48-year-old Laura Volk; her sister, 16-year-old Sadie Farr; and Volk's boyriend, 55-year-old David Brewer, were injured in the blaze.
Volk and Brewer were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the fire and remained in the burn unit Monday in stable condition, said Town of Kill Devil Hills spokeswoman Rachel Tackett.
Sadie Volk was treated and released Friday from The Outer Banks Hospital and her father traveled down to pick her up.
Investigators on Monday were still trying to determine what caused the fire at 1825 N. Virginia Dare Trail, Tackket said. The home, built in 1948 and on the town's historic landmark list, had twice been moved back from the Atlantic Ocean and survived decades of storms and beach erosion, according to town records.
Tackett said it was unclear if the four-bedroom, four-bath cottage had working smoke detectors.
"Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident. Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts during this difficult time," Tackett said.
