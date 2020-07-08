The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide in the Sterling area.
The victim, an adult male, was located in the roadway along Emerald Point Terrace near Winding Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8. The victim has not been identified at this time.
The sheriff's office continues to canvass the area and residents can expect a continued law enforcement presence in the community.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
