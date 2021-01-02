The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed bank robbery Saturday morning at the Bank of America in Sterling.
The robber entered the bank in Dulles Crossing Plaza at 10:30 a.m. and approached a teller. He then displayed a firearm and demanded cash, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area in a dark-colored SUV. There were no injuries to anyone inside the bank.
The robber was black and wore a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a black mask that was partially concealing his face.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
