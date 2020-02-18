The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent overdose death of a 27-year-old Leesburg man dropped off dead at Fauquier Hospital early Sunday.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to the hospital to assist Warrenton police with an overdose victim who had been dropped off in at the emergency room already deceased, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The man who left the victim, 27-year-old Devin Jay Chase of Herndon, was found in a hospital restroom. After forcing entry into the restroom, Chase was found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, Warrenton police said in a news release.
Chase has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, police said.
The investigation determined the victim and Chase had been at the Sheetz in Opal when the victim apparently overdosed on heroin. Chase sought directions to the nearest hospital and dropped the victim at the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Room.
The joint investigation is ongoing.
