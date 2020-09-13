Stafford County Animal Control is searching for information on a German shepherd tossed out of a car and left in the middle of the road Saturday in North Stafford.
The dog didn't appear to suffer serious physical injuries. He's believed to be between 5 and 6 years old and is not microchipped.
The incident happened near the intersection of Widewater and Telegraph roads, animal control said.
Authorities want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about the dog.
The dog is currently safe at the shelter.
