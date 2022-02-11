An autism support teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School has been charged with assault and battery after police say she spit on a student suffering a mental health crisis.
The incident happened Feb. 4 at the school at 1650 Prince William Parkway during school hours, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. School resource officers conducted the investigation with Prince William County Child Protective Services.
Police say the investigation revealed a 14-year-old boy was suffering a mental health crisis and was temporarily restrained by the teacher and other school staff in an attempt to keep him from harming himself or others.
After being released, the teacher spat on the student before the parties separated, Carr said. Other school personnel were present during the encounter and reported the incident to the school administration who then notified Child Protective Services. The student was not physically injured.
On Feb. 11, police charged 46-year-old as Eselyn Maheia of Kelly Way in Stafford with assault and battery. She was released on a court summons.
In a note to the school community, Fred Lynn principal Hamish Brewer said the teacher has been on administrative leave since last Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.